SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this weekend with another sports filled show.

First you can catch up on the top storylines and moments from the past week.

Then we hear from the family of longtime USF football coach, Bob Young, as his life was celebrated this past week.

Plus you can hear from West Central and Castlewood, two teams that claimed state championships in softball.

Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.