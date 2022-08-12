SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this week with another packed show, including a story with the Pierre football team, who is finding success, through a non-football related trip.
Then we hear from Felix Carrier-Damen who made his grandpa’s day by giving him one of his homerun balls.
Plus, we remember the life of a former Harrisburg offensive lineman who passed away on August 1.
Stories on SportsZone Saturday:
- Pierre football builds annual tradition at Downstream Campgrounds
- Homerun heard around the world
- Remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson
- Dell Rapids St. Mary prepares to defend 9B state title in 2022
- ‘I respect him like any of my coaches’: Athletic trainers at RHS
- From wrestling to restaurants: Professional wrestler pins hopes on a new career
- Caring For The Kids benefits Children’s Home Society
- Kids prep for Youth Triathlon
SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.