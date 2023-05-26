SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday with another full show from the sports scene in South Dakota.
This week, we talk with Mario Andretti who made a pit stop in Brandon this week.
Plus we talk with the Dell Rapids baseball team who is back in the state tournament.
Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:
- Dell Rapids eyes baseball three-peat
- Lincoln tennis continues decade of winning
- Mario Andretti makes a pit stop in Brandon
- Mark Dobmeier returns to dirt track after suffering burns
SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.