SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s hard to believe, but the 2023 sports year is just about over. We recap a busy year in sports.

We start in January where several things happened in the sports world, making for a busy start to the year.

Then we move to March hoops and recap a conference title for the SDSU women.

Later, we talk with a De Smet stand out basketball player, who overcame trauma to become one of the best in the state.

Finally, we’ll talk with the Augustana hockey team, who made history, as the first collegiate team in South Dakota.

Here are a few stories featured on this week’s SportsZone Saturday:

‘We feed off each other’: SDSU dominates NDSU in title game

Stig’s Legacy: ‘An honor to be the head coach’

Remembering Bob Young: A legacy beyond football

‘This team is special’: SDSU concludes historic season

Wilkinson overcomes trauma, named KELOLAND Player of the Year finalist

Augie baseball aims to be headstrong in World Series

Augustana gears up for inaugural hockey season

Tigers stuffing tigers for first responders

Pierre establishes new record with 7th straight title

Milbank’s Kalen DeBoer leads Washington to CFP

SportsZone Saturday airs every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.