Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — From the Rapid City Rush to youth soccer and football. Sports are playing a growing role in South Dakota’s second largest city.

And now Rapid City has its first ever Sports Commission’s Director to keep that momentum going.

Athletes of all ages are finding their way to Rapid City to compete, and so are their families and fans.

“There’s a ton of events that get hosted in Rapid City that no one knows about. So how can we grow them, how can we secure additional events to help grow the tax base, and how can we support our local organizations as well?” Executive Director Domico Rodriguez said.

Visit Rapid City and the Sports Commission want to make sure that everybody is on the same page. It’s not about making one sport better but bringing all sports together to have a better impact on Rapid City.

“We have too many people in the area that don’t have much available to them for sports and athletic events. We think that we have a niche that we can fill there and it will increase our tourism base, and we’re set up for tourists, we’re a tourist economy here,” Rapid City Councilman Greg Strommen said.

Having a venue like the Summit Arena at The Monument is a start, but Rodriguez wants more.

“We know that we need to invest in our indoor facilities. Not only for our youth, but also recruiting events as well. Can we kill two birds with one stone? Invest in our youth and provide opportunities where they can get better and better compete at the high school level, absolutely!” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez and his staff will be working with the activities association to prepare for the year ahead.

Last year Rapid City hosted a few successful championships and looks to do so again this year.