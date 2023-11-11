MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (Augustana) -– Augustana (4-5-1) hockey fell short Saturday night as Lindenwood’s (2-6-2) offensive momentum led the way inside the Centene Community Ice Center. LU scored two of its five goals on the power play as they won by a score of 5-3.

Augustana split with Lindenwood is the first weekend split in the Vikings’ inaugural season presented by First PREMIER Bank / PREMIER Bankcard.

Lindenwood jumped out to the early lead with a shot from the slot from Kyle Jeffers. The Lions continued their scoring ways four minutes later off a shot from the point that trickled through traffic and was tipped in.

Luke Mobley halted LU’s momentum with his third goal of the weekend. Mobley received a pass from Chase Brand off a three on one offensive break where the junior forward powered the rubber past Trent Burnham.

Augustana squared the game at 2-2 as Quinn Rudrud roofed the puck off a Mobley rebound that was created off a neutral zone turnover.

Lindenwood didn’t let Augustana’s rebound last for long as Jake Southgate recorded the Lions first power play goal from the top of the circle.

LU carried its second period power play goal into the third as the Lions netted their second man-advantage goal from the top of the circle.

The Lions pushed the game to 5-2 off an Anugustana turnover that was one-timed by Zachary Aughe. A last ditch effort by Augustana cut the Lions lead to two but Lindenwood pulled away with the win.

Game Moments

Lindenwood jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before Luke Mobley recorded his third goal of the weekend.

recorded his third goal of the weekend. Augustana tied the game at 2-2 but LU recorded its third of the night before the end of the second period.

The Lions recorded two power play goals on three man-advantages.

Mobley tallied four points on the weekend by way of three goals and one assist.

Goals

Lindenwood striked early with a shot from the slot that found its way past Josh Kotai .

. LU added another goal four-minutes later as a shot from the point worked its way through traffic before getting tipped into the back of the net.

Luke Mobley continued his hot weekend as he potted his third goal in two games to cut the Lions lead to one.

continued his hot weekend as he potted his third goal in two games to cut the Lions lead to one. Quinn Rudrud evened the score at 2-2 as he rifled in a rebound of Mobley’s shot.

evened the score at 2-2 as he rifled in a rebound of Mobley’s shot. The Lions didn’t wait long to regain the lead as Jake Southgate fired in a power play goal from the top of the circle.

Lindenwood continued its momentum into the third period with a power play goal that was worked through the neutral zone and finished from the top of the circle

Patrick Schmiedlin scored the Lions fifth goal off a one-timer in the slot.

AU bounced back with a goal in the final two minutes of play by Jack Jensen .

Next Up

Augustana takes the following week to prepare as it is set to face off against NCHC foe Omaha in a home-and-home weekend slated for Nov. 24-25.