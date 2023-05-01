SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The runners for the 2023 Howard Wood Dakota Relays special events have been announced.
The girls’ 200 meter dash will be the special event and here’s the eight runners:
|Lane
|Name
|School
|1
|Berkeley Engelland
|Mt. Vernon/Plankinton
|2
|Jazmin Barry
|Dickinson, ND
|3
|Elise Wisnewski
|Central Cass (ND)
|4
|Cece Deebom
|Fargo Davies (ND)
|5
|Kelsie Belquist
|New Rockford, ND
|6
|Brooke Hohenecker
|Providence Academy (MN)
|7
|Elliana Harris
|Sioux City East (Iowa)
|8
|Daniela Lee
|Colman-Egan
|Alternate
|Linnea Nesheim
|Sioux Falls Lincoln
The boys’ 800 meter run will be the other special event:
|Lane
|Name
|School
|1
|Noah Breker
|Robbinsdale Armstrong (MN)
|2
|Jonah Dafoe
|Red River (ND)
|3
|Isaac Davelaar
|Sioux Falls Christian
|4
|Simeon Birnbaum
|Rapid City Stevens
|5
|Gabe Nash
|Sioux City North (Iowa)
|6
|Quinn Roehl
|Grand Forks, ND
|7
|Sam Castle
|O’Gorman
|8
|Jaxson Fiechtner
|Watertown
|Alternate
|Kaleb Foltz
|Tri-State Schools