SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The runners for the 2023 Howard Wood Dakota Relays special events have been announced.

The girls’ 200 meter dash will be the special event and here’s the eight runners:

LaneNameSchool
1Berkeley EngellandMt. Vernon/Plankinton
2Jazmin BarryDickinson, ND
3Elise WisnewskiCentral Cass (ND)
4Cece DeebomFargo Davies (ND)
5Kelsie BelquistNew Rockford, ND
6Brooke HoheneckerProvidence Academy (MN)
7Elliana HarrisSioux City East (Iowa)
8Daniela LeeColman-Egan
AlternateLinnea NesheimSioux Falls Lincoln

The boys’ 800 meter run will be the other special event:

LaneNameSchool
1Noah BrekerRobbinsdale Armstrong (MN)
2Jonah DafoeRed River (ND)
3Isaac DavelaarSioux Falls Christian
4Simeon BirnbaumRapid City Stevens
5Gabe NashSioux City North (Iowa)
6Quinn RoehlGrand Forks, ND
7Sam CastleO’Gorman
8Jaxson FiechtnerWatertown
AlternateKaleb FoltzTri-State Schools