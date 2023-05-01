SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The runners for the 2023 Howard Wood Dakota Relays special events have been announced.

The girls’ 200 meter dash will be the special event and here’s the eight runners:

Lane Name School 1 Berkeley Engelland Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 2 Jazmin Barry Dickinson, ND 3 Elise Wisnewski Central Cass (ND) 4 Cece Deebom Fargo Davies (ND) 5 Kelsie Belquist New Rockford, ND 6 Brooke Hohenecker Providence Academy (MN) 7 Elliana Harris Sioux City East (Iowa) 8 Daniela Lee Colman-Egan Alternate Linnea Nesheim Sioux Falls Lincoln

The boys’ 800 meter run will be the other special event: