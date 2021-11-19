Southeast Valley powers past West Lyon for Iowa 2A Championship

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KELO) — West Lyon advanced to the Iowa 2A State Football Championship after beating Williamsburg 20-14 last week in the semifinals. The Wildcats were looking for their 2nd state title in three years but had to get past Southeast Valley first.

It was a defensive battle early, as Southeast Valley led 6-0 at halftime, but the Jaguars would pull away in the second half for the 30-13 victory. but Southeast Valley would pull away in the 2nd half for the 30-13 victory.

West Lyon finishes the season with a 10-3 overall record.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 