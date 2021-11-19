Southeast Valley powers past West Lyon for Iowa 2A Championship

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KELO) — West Lyon advanced to the Iowa 2A State Football Championship after beating Williamsburg 20-14 last week in the semifinals. The Wildcats were looking for their 2nd state title in three years but had to get past Southeast Valley first.

It was a defensive battle early, as Southeast Valley led 6-0 at halftime, but the Jaguars would pull away in the second half for the 30-13 victory. but Southeast Valley would pull away in the 2nd half for the 30-13 victory.

West Lyon finishes the season with a 10-3 overall record.