Spencer Waege at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spencer Waege signed with the San Francisco 49ers following the conclusion of the NFL Draft Saturday.

The South Shore, S.D., native played five seasons at North Dakota State. The defensive end was named a AP FCS All-America First Team selection in 2022.

He was a member of four national champion teams with the Bison.