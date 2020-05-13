South Dakota youth soccer teams hope to return to practice in early June

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — May is typically a busy month for youth soccer, but the fields at Yankton Trail Park sit empty.

“During unprecedented times like this I think everyone would just be happy to see kids outside playing with their friends, playing in a practice. The competition and game piece will come with time,” South Dakota Youth Soccer Association Executive Director Dale Weiler said.

The South Dakota Youth Soccer Association hopes June 1 marks a return to soccer, and for Dakota Alliance coach Aric Spader, practice would be a win.

“You know, even if we’re able to get into small groups of between six to ten and there’s one coach, you know there’s plenty of technical stuff that we could easily work on where they’re six feet apart, they have no contact with each other, but they’re all doing the same exercises in front of a coach. I just think that would make a huge difference,” Dakota Alliance coach and Augustana assistant Aric Spader said.

As it stands, Zoom meetings are as good as it gets.

“I just think a lot of coaches have done a great job to again keep kids engaged and that’s just wonderful to see because they could have easily just said, you know what, we’ll just take a break and not do anything for three to four months, but I think most have that itch to say let’s keep going, let’s keep going, so it’s been good,” Weiler said.

Tournaments have been canceled for June, but events across South Dakota remain on the calendar for July.

“I think June is going to be a really important month to see how things transpire and that should allow us a little more insight as to whether or not those games happen,” Weiler said.

Whatever the future holds, Spader looks forward to the day he’s back on the field with his teams.

“I really like seeing the joy and the smiles on their face. That’s probably what I’d look forward to the most is their excitement, their passion because I already know I’m passionate about it, I know that,” Spader said.

When Spader isn’t coaching youth soccer, he’s an assistant coach for the Augustana women’s soccer team.