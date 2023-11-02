SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at volleyball scores from South Dakota on Thursday night here:
SD PREP VOLLEYBALL
Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-13, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21
Huron def. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Aberdeen Central, 25-16, 25-9, 25-13
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 16-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-9
Spearfish def. Douglas, 25-17, 25-11, 25-14
Watertown def. Yankton, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15
REGION PLAYOFFS
Region 1A
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Milbank, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19
Groton Area def. Sisseton, 30-28, 25-14, 25-14
Region 2A
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline-Hendricks, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-10
Flandreau def. Hamlin, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20
Region 3A
Dell Rapids def. Madison, 25-23, 25-17, 29-27
Sioux Falls Christian def. Baltic, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17
Region 4A
Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 24-26, 20-25, 25-12, 25-20, 15-9
Lennox def. Canton, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16
Region 5A
Platte-Geddes def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16
Wagner def. Parkston, 25-18, 25-17, 16-25, 25-16
Region 6A
Miller def. North Central Co-Op, 25-21, 25-14, 25-12
Mobridge-Pollock def. Stanley County, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11
Region 7A
Bennett County def. Pine Ridge, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 17-25, 15-11
Winner def. Lakota Tech, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19
Region 8A
Hill City def. Belle Fourche, 25-14, 19-25, 25-20, 25-21
Rapid City Christian def. Custer, 31-33, 25-14, 25-13, 25-20
Region 1B
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Northwestern, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18
Warner def. Leola-Frederick High School, 25-9, 25-10, 25-5
Region 2B
Castlewood def. Iroquois-Lake Preston, 25-11, 25-17, 25-22
Wolsey-Wessington def. Arlington, 29-27, 19-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-7
Region 3B
Chester def. Ethan, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13\
Colman-Egan def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-20, 25-12, 19-25, 20-25, 15-11
Region 4B
Alcester-Hudson def. Centerville, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-7
Gayville-Volin High School def. Scotland, 25-11, 25-22, 25-9
Region 5B
Burke def. Gregory, 25-11, 25-16, 25-10
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Avon, 25-19, 25-19, 18-25, 25-27, 15-13
Region 6B
Faulkton def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-18, 25-12, 25-20
Herreid/Selby Area def. Sully Buttes, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21
Region 7B
Kadoka Area def. Wall, 25-15, 25-12, 25-21
Philip def. White River, 25-14, 25-15, 25-20
Region 8B
Faith def. Newell, 25-11, 25-19, 25-15
Lemmon High School def. Harding County, 25-18, 19-25, 25-17, 25-20