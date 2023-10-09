SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 9, 2023. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS ‘AA’

Harrisburg (13) 16-0 65 1 S.F. Jefferson 11-1 52 2 S.F. Washington 14-2 39 3 Watertown 16-3 26 4 Aberdeen Central 13-6 12 5

RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Roosevelt (7-10) 1

CLASS ‘A’

S.F. Christian (13) 24-3 65 1 Dell Rapids 17-5 47 4 Madison 16-2 29 5 Wagner 17-4 24 3 Dakota Valley 8-5 20 2

RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (27-5) 5; Miller (19-4) 5

CLASS ‘B’