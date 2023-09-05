SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 5, 2023. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

Harrisburg (15) 7-0 79 1 S.F. Washington (1) 2-0 57 2 S.F. Jefferson 2-0 53 3 Watertown 4-2 17 5 Huron 6-0 15 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Lincoln (4-3) 10; S.F. Roosevelt (1-2) 4; O’Gorman (2-1) 4; Aberdeen Central (4-1) 1

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (16) 5-1 80 1 Dakota Valley 3-0 60 2 Wagner 6-1 42 3 Dell Rapids 4-1 29 4 Madison 8-0 26 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (5-0) 1; Elkton-Lake Benton (2-1) 1; Mobridge-Pollock (4-0) 1

CLASS B