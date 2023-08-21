SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media preseason media poll for the 2023 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, final 2022 record, points and final 2022 poll ranking.
CLASS AA
- Harrisburg (8) 28-3 62 1
- S.F. Washington (4) 27-5 52 3
- S.F. Jefferson 25-7 38 4
- O’Gorman (2) 26-6 23 2
- S.F. Lincoln 21-12 13 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Roosevelt (13-16) 6; R.C. Stevens (23-15) 6; Pierre (18-6) 4; Watertown (17-15) 3; Brandon Valley (10-21) 3
CLASS A
- S.F. Christian (14) 33-5 70 1
- Dakota Valley 28-8 37 2
- Wagner 32-5 29 4
- Elkton-Lake Benton 32-4 26 RV
- Elk Point-Jefferson 26-10 14 NR
RECEIVING VOTES: Dell Rapids (19-10) 12; Miller (33-4) 11; Platte-Geddes (28-9) 7; Belle Fourche (32-9) 3; Madison (12-16) 1
CLASS B
- Warner (12) 37-2 64 1
- Chester Area (1) 28-6 55 3
- Northwestern (1) 29-9 36 4
- Burke 32-6 24 2
- Colman-Egan 24-11 11 NR
RECEIVING VOTES: Castlewood (23-9) 10; Wolsey-Wessington (30-5) 8; Freeman (21-12) 1; Faulkton Area (20-12) 1