SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Aug. 28, 2023. Teams area listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

Next week’s poll will come out on Tuesday, Sept. 5, due to the Labor Day holiday.

CLASS AA

Harrisburg (13) 5-0 73 1 S.F. Washington (2) 0-0 55 2 S.F. Jefferson 1-0 49 3 S.F. Roosevelt 1-0 24 RV Watertown 3-1 9 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (2-0) 5; O’Gorman (1-1) 4; S.F. Lincoln (3-2) 3; Aberdeen Central (3-0) 2; Huron (4-0) 1

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (14) 4-1 74 1 Dakota Valley 1-0 57 2 Wagner 4-1 32 3 Dell Rapids (1) 2-0 30 RV Madison 6-0 16 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Elk Point-Jefferson (4-1) 6; Miller (2-0) 5; Platte-Geddes (3-0) 5

CLASS B