South Dakota transplant Matt Triplett hosting first ever Bull Riding Invitational

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds will welcome 38 of the best Bull Riders in the world to Sioux Falls this weekend for the first ever Matt Triplett Invitational. For the host, it’s another chance to showcase the sport he loves in a state that he now calls home.

Matt Triplett’s interest in bull riding started at a young age.

“My dad, he rode bulls. I just looked at my dad as my hero. I just wanted to do exactly what he did. I thought he was crazy, he’s like superman that he can ride these crazy bulls that could hurt him in a second,” Professional Bull Rider Matt Triplett said.

His love for the sport was instantaneous.

“As soon as I strapped my first bull, I knew that that was my love, that was my passion,” Triplett said.

The Columbia Falls, Montana native would turn that passion into a career, joining the PBR in 2011. While on tour, Triplett’s passion for bull riding, helped him meet the other love of his life, his wife Ciera.

“I met her at the very first PBR that they had here in Sioux Falls. She grew up in Harrisburg, and loved the Canton area, and the Sioux River there. So we got a place right by the river, and I love it,” Triplett said.

Unfortunately, hip surgery will prevent him from competing the rest of the year. That’s when the idea of hosting an event was brought to him.

“I wanted to bring another bull riding to this city, to this town. Just let people enjoy rodeo, and enjoy what they love,” Triplett said.

While Triplett won’t be competing, some of the best riders in the world will be, including two-time World Champion Jess Lockwood.

“So you’d compare him to the Lebron James of basketball, or you know the Tom Brady of football. He’s just a guy that you don’t get to see unless it’s at a PBR. Just for him to come and ride at my event, it’s an honor you know,” Triplett said.

It’ll be a two day event, with bull riding both nights, and mini-bull riding leading into Saturday’s finale.

“It’s like you’re paying for a full seat but you’re only going to be using half of it because you’re going to be on the edge of it the whole time,” Triplett said.

Gates open at 6:00 tomorrow night for the team riding competition and at 5:30 on Saturday.