South Dakota to move forward with legion baseball in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The South Dakota Legion baseball commissioners held a meeting on Saturday, May 9 to discuss questions surrounding the 2020 season.

“After a long discussion, it was decided to allow a season for American Legion baseball in South Dakota, which will obviously include certain guidelines,” American Legion Athletic Commission’s Dan Sudbeck said.

Local states such as North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin have canceled their legion seasons, but South Dakota will go on for now.

Sudbeck says the state is still planning on a state tournament, but that could change.

“At this point, we are planning on state and region tournaments, unless things go or get out of control with the COVID-19 situation,” Sudbeck said.

The state still has some decisions to make as they try to decide the guidelines that the teams must abide by.

“Our guidelines will be sent out in a couple of days,” Sudbeck said.

The legion season usually starts in mid to late May. The state tournaments start in late July and conclude in early August. A full list of the tournaments is below: