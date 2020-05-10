Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Three new deaths reported, all in Minnehaha County

 

Avera

South Dakota to move forward with legion baseball in 2020

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The South Dakota Legion baseball commissioners held a meeting on Saturday, May 9 to discuss questions surrounding the 2020 season.

“After a long discussion, it was decided to allow a season for American Legion baseball in South Dakota, which will obviously include certain guidelines,” American Legion Athletic Commission’s Dan Sudbeck said.

Local states such as North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin have canceled their legion seasons, but South Dakota will go on for now.

Minnesota and Wisconsin cancel 2020 legion baseball season

Sudbeck says the state is still planning on a state tournament, but that could change.

“At this point, we are planning on state and region tournaments, unless things go or get out of control with the COVID-19 situation,” Sudbeck said.

The state still has some decisions to make as they try to decide the guidelines that the teams must abide by.

“Our guidelines will be sent out in a couple of days,” Sudbeck said.

The legion season usually starts in mid to late May. The state tournaments start in late July and conclude in early August. A full list of the tournaments is below:

Class of LegionLocationDate
Class ‘A’ Senior LegionBrandon, SDJuly 24-28
Class ‘B’ Senior LegionGroton, SDJuly 31- August 4
Class ‘A’ Junior LegionPierre, SDJuly 24-28
Class ‘B’ Junior LegionRedfield, SDAugust 7-9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests