MACOMB, ILL (SDSU) – South Dakota State women’s basketball extended its win streak to 10 games Thursday night with an 84-54 win over Western Illinois at Western Hall. Four Jackrabbits posted double figures in the game, paced by Myah Selland’s 20 points.

Selland was joined in double digits by Tori Nelson (16), Paige Meyer (13) and Tylee Irwin (10). That trio combined to shoot 16-for-23 from the field, 70 percent. Paiton Burckhard grabbed a season-high 10 boards to go with six points. Selland added five boards, followed by four apiece by Meyer and Haleigh Timmer. The Jackrabbits tallied a season-high 14 3-pointers in the game, led by three each for Selland and Meyer.

Nelson and Burckhard both gave out four assists while Selland and Timmer added three. Selland added four steals and three assists to her contributions for the night.

A 17-4 run to open the game helped the Jackrabbits to a 41-25 halftime lead. SDSU quickly pushed that lead to 27 with a 13-2 run to open the second half and cruised from there, leading by as many as 38 on its way to the 30-point victory.

The Jackrabbits shot 47 percent from the field on the night and 54 percent from the 3-point line. SDSU had a 38-28 advantage in rebounding and 17-14 edge in assists.

Western Illinois also had four players in double figures, led by 12 points from Evan Zars.