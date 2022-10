SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time in the program’s history, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits are number one.

The FCS Coaches Poll has the Jackrabbits ranked #1 over Montana State, Sacramento State, and North Dakota State. This comes after the Jackrabbits clinched a 23-21 victory in Fargo over the weekend, dropping NDSU from No. 1 to No. 4.

SDSU is 6-1 this season with their only loss coming from the University of Iowa in their season opener.