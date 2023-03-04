SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Both top two seeds in the Summit League start their quests to cut down the nets in Day 2 of the five-day tournament.

The action starts at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center with the top-seeded South Dakota State women at 12:30 p.m. and ends with the SDSU men at 8:30 p.m. Winners from today’s game will get a rest day Sunday and advance to Monday’s semifinals.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s matchups.

12:30 p.m.: No. 1 South Dakota State vs. No. 8 St. Thomas

The Jackrabbits (25-5, 18-0) became the fifth women’s team to go undefeated in conference play during the regular season. SDSU enters the postseason on an 18-game winning streak.

The Tommies won their first Summit League Tournament game by 11 points with a 61-50 win over Western Illinois.

3 p.m.: No. 2 North Dakota State vs. Kansas City

The Bison (18-10, 12-6) earned their highest seed since joining the Summit League in 2007-08.

6 p.m.: No. 1 Oral Roberts vs. No. 8 North Dakota

Oral Roberts (27-4, 18-0) became only the second Summit League men’s team to finish the regular season undefeated after SDSU did it last year. This is the Golden Eagles’ first top seed since the 2011-12 season.

8:30 p.m.: No. 2 South Dakota State vs. No. 10 Omaha

The Jackrabbits (18-12, 13-5) enter the tournament as defending champions but saw their 7-game winning streak snapped by Oral Roberts 69-65 in the final regular season game.

KELOLAND News will have coverage throughout the Summit League Basketball Championships online and on-air.