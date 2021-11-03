South Dakota State Men’s basketball eyes another Summit League Championship

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU Men have won at least a share of the Summit League regular season championship in each of the past four seasons including last year’s outright title. While they’ll look for their 5th regular season title in a row, they also have their eyes set on an NCAA Tournament berth.

Fresh off a regular season Summit League championship, the SDSU men’s basketball team will look to repeat that accomplishment

After a season in which the NCAA agreed to grant all athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SDSU men’s basketball program returns nearly all of last seasons production.

“When you have, you know, pretty much your top 9 guys returning, their strengths are probably not going to change so to understand our identity, I believe maybe we have a head start on that,” SDSU Head Coach Eric Henderson said.

Dubbed as the favorites to repeat as Summit League champions, the Jacks offense will surround their leading scorer Doug Wilson with a group of marksmen that shot an NCAA 2nd best 40 percent from 3 a season ago.

“It’s honestly like amazing just knowing that I can pass the ball to one through four of the guys on the floor and just know that they’re shooting a high percentage, it just bring a lot of confidence to myself,” SDSU forward Douglas Wilson said.

And maybe the most notable teammate of Wilson’s is Baylor Scheierman who led the team in assists and rebounds while putting up 15 points per game on nearly 50 percent shooting.

“Best thing about playing with Baylor is just his passing like you can just be anywhere on the court and when Baylor’s on the court you know there’s a chance you can get the ball at any time,” Wilson stated.

While their strength may lie on the offense side of the ball, the focus this off season has been defensively.

“We need to get a little better consistency on the defensive end of the floor. We need to do a better job of protecting the paint and then maybe more importantly we need to limit teams to one shot. Rebounding has been something we’ve talked about a lot in our program the last four weeks, even before that but once practice started its been a constant theme in every drill that we do, how are we going to finish,” Henderson said.

Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman were named to the preseason all conference first team while former Tea Area guard Noah Freidel earned second team honors. The Jacks tip things off November 9th at home against Bradley