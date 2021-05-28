South Dakota State High School Track & Field results

OMAHA, Neb. – It took extra innings, but Oral Roberts finds itself in a familiar spot: the title game of the #SummitBSB Championship presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare. The top-seeded Golden Eagles are now 21-for-21 in advancing to the final as a league member after they defeated fourth-seeded South Dakota State 5-3 in 11 innings in an elimination game Friday at Tal Anderson Field.

ORU plated three unearned runs in the second to jump out in front of the fourth-seeded Jackrabbits. ORU had just two singles in the frame, but a Jackrabbit throwing error allowed the first run to score and the top seed would scratch across two more off SDSU starter Adam Mazur.