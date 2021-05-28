South Dakota State High School Track & Field results

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The SDHSAA State Track & Field Championships began on Friday. The Class “AA” meet was held in Sturgis, Class “A” in Spearfish, and Class “B” in Rapid City. The two-day event concludes on Saturday. Click the video player above to view highlights from the Class “AA” meet and below you can find team standings after day one.
Team Standings
Class AA Boys (Through 9 Events)
1. Lincoln 54
2. Roosevelt 39.5
3. Aberdeen Central 34.5
4. Watertown 31
5. Rapid City Stevens 38
6. Harrisburg 27
7. Brandon Valley 24
8. O’Gorman 23
9. Yankton 20
10. Washington 17
11. Spearfish 15.5
12. Rapid City Central 14
13. Douglas 11.5
14. Mitchell
15. Sturgis 5
16. Brookings 1
Class AA Girls (Through 9 Events)
1. Lincoln 66
2. Brandon Valley 57
3. O’Gorman 54
4. Rapid City Stevens 40
5. Brookings 26
6. Watertown 24
7. Roosevelt 21
8. Rapid City Central 13
9. Yankton 11
9. Washington 11
11. Spearfish 10
12. Harrisburg 8
12. Sturgis 8
14. Aberdeen Central 2
Class A Boys (Through 9 Events)
1. Sioux Falls Christian 53.66
2. Milbank 26
3. Dakota Valley 25
4. Custer 24
5. Elk Point-Jefferson 22
6. Wagner 20
7. Belle Fourche 18.16
8. Winner 16
9. Clark/Willow Lake 14
10. West Central 12
11. Vermillion 11
12. Tea Area 10.16
13. Dell Rapids 10
13. Chamberlain 10
15. Webster Area 8
15. Hot Springs 8
15. Madison 8
18. St. Thomas More 7
18. Lennox 7
18. Stanley County 7
21. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6.66
22. Sisseton 6
23. Ethan/Parkston 5
23. Rapid City Christian 5
23. Aberdeen Roncalli 5
26. Hill City 3
27. Mobridge-Pollock 2
28. Tri-Valley 1
29. Beresford 0.16
29. Little Wound 0.16
Class A Girls (Through 9 Events)
1. Milbank 24
1. Hamlin 24
1. Custer 24
4. Parker 21
5. Madison 19
6. West Central 18
7. Winner 17.5
8. Canton 17
9. Aberdeen Roncalli 15
10. Dakota Valley 14.33
11. Tea Area 13
12. Flandreau 12
12. Sioux Falls Christian 12
14. Belle Fourche 11
15. St. Thomas More 10.5
16. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 10
16. Hill City 10
16. Wagner 10
16. Red Cloud 10
20. Ethan/Parkston 9
21. Rapid City Christian 6
22. Garretson 5
22. Dell Rapids 5
22. Hot Springs 5
25. Vermillion 4
25. Elk Point-Jefferson 4
25. Chamberlain 4
25. Beresford 4
29. Clark/Willow Lake 2.83
30. Webster Area 2.5
31. Sioux Valley 2
31. Lennox 2
33. Lead-Deadwood 1
33. Mobridge-Pollock 1
33. Redfield 1
36. Miller 0.33
Class B Boys (Through 9 Events)
1. Viborg-Hurley 30
2. Hanson 26
3. Warner 22
3. Chester Area 22
5. Ipswich 21
5. Langford Area 21
7. Freeman Academy/Marion 20
7. Castlewood 20
9. Menno 16.5
10. Bison 15
11. Faith 10
11. Wall 10
11. Gayville-Volin 10
11. Timber Lake 10
15. Lemmon 9.5
16. Frederick Area 9
17. Freeman 8
18. Potter County 7
19. Platte-Geddes 6
19. Wessington Springs 6
19. Harding County 6
22. Lyman 5
22. Estelline/Hendricks 5
24. Herreid/Selby Area 4
24. Canistota 4
24. Burke 4
24. James Valley Christian 4
28. Sully Buttes 3
28. Northwestern 3
28. Dakota Hills 3
28. Highmore-Harrold 3
32. Newell 2
32. Deubrook Area 2
34. White River 1
34. Howard 1
34. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1
34. Elkton-Lake Benton 1
Class B Girls (Through 9 Events)
1. Colman-Egan 58
2. Burke 28
3. Ipswich 23
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 20
5. Menno 17.5
6. Scotland 14
7. Centerville 11
7. New Underwood 11
9. Potter County 9.5
10. Arlington 9
10. Lyman 9
10. Dakota Hills 9
19. Northwestern 9
20. Wolsey-Wessington 9
15. Elkton-Lake Benton 8
15. De Smet 8
15. Newell 8
18. Sully Buttes 7
18. Philip 7
20. Kimball/White Lake 6
20. Faulkton Area 6
20. Howard 6
23. Estelline/Hendricks 5.5
24. Andes Central/Dakota Christian 5
24. Freeman 5
26. Irene-Wakonda 4.5
27. Waverly-South Shore 4
27. Deubrook Area 4
27. Jones County 4
27. Wall 4
31. North Central 3
31. Alcester-Hudson 3
33. Castlewood 2
33. Highmore-Harrold 2
33. Hanson 2
33. Tripp-Delmont/Armour 2
33. Gayville-Volin 2
33. Gregory 2
39. Great Plains Lutheran 1
39. White River 1
39. Herreid/Selby Area 1
39. Edgemont 1