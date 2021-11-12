South Dakota State Falls at No. 13 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (SDSU) – South Dakota State (1-1) dropped a hard-fought road contest, 104-88, against No. 13 Alabama (2-0) Friday evening inside Coleman Coliseum. The Jacks were within three at the halfway point but a 10-0 Crimson Tide run out of the break, paired with foul trouble by the SDSU forwards, allowed Alabama to separate itself.

Nine Jackrabbits scored and five finished in double figures, led by 23 points from Noah Freidel and 12-point outings from Zeke Mayo, Douglas Wilson and Alex Arians. Baylor Scheierman turned in his second consecutive double-double to open the year with 10 points and a career-high 18 rebounds to go along with six assists.

Wilson was forced to the bench early in the game with two fouls within the first eight minutes, opening an opportunity for fellow big man Luke Appel. Appel dished out a career-best six assists along with six points and five rebounds.

South Dakota State owned a four-point advantage with two minutes remaining in the opening half, but the Tide closed on a 9-2 run to lead 41-38 at the break.

Alabama used a 10-0 run out of halftime to gain a double-digit lead on the Jackrabbits. Wilson looked strong in the early goings of the second half with a pair of buckets in the first four minutes but was forced right back to the bench with a critical fourth foul.

A triple from Arians trimmed the deficit down to five with 11:07 to play, but another Tide run put the game back out of reach for good.

The difference in the contest came on the glass as South Dakota State allowed the Tide to grab 18 offensive boards, giving way to 26 second chance points. Alabama finished with 56 points in the paint in contrast to SDSU’s 42.

Jahvon Quinerly led the Tide with 26 points while Jaden Shackelford tacked on 23. Keon Ellis notched a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Notes

Baylor Scheierman finished with a career-high 18 rebounds as part of his second consecutive double-double to open the year.

finished with a career-high 18 rebounds as part of his second consecutive double-double to open the year. Luke Appel notched a career-high six assists in a 20-minute outing.

notched a career-high six assists in a 20-minute outing. Douglas Wilson scored his 12 points in just 13 minutes of action before fouling out with just over six minutes remaining in the contest. It was his 45 th career, and second consecutive, game in double figures.

scored his 12 points in just 13 minutes of action before fouling out with just over six minutes remaining in the contest. It was his 45 career, and second consecutive, game in double figures. Noah Freidel posted the 14 th game of his career with at least 20 points.

posted the 14 game of his career with at least 20 points. South Dakota State has now scored 80+ points 30 times under Eric Henderson .

Up Next

South Dakota State will continue its road trip Sunday, Nov. 14 against Stephen F. Austin. Tip from Nacogdoches, Texas is set for 2 p.m.