South Dakota State drops showcase opener

ESTERO, Fla. (SDSU) – Jackrabbit women’s basketball opened the Gulf Coast Showcase with an 81-63 loss to Massachusetts Friday morning. SDSU was outscored 29-13 in points off turnovers and 23-6 in second-chance points.

Five of UMass’ first seven points came off turnovers by the Jacks. The Minutemen led 7-0 before a Lindsey Theuninck 3-pointer pulled SDSU back to within four, which was the closest the Jackrabbits would come for the remainder of the contest.

The Jackrabbits scored six points in one possession during the second quarter to cut the UMass lead to 11. Madysen Vlastuin hit a triple as an off-ball defensive foul was called to keep the ball with the Jacks. Myah Selland added the next three points on the inbound with a layup and and-1 free throw. Five of Selland’s six total points came in the final 70 seconds of the half and the Jackrabbits trailed 26-37 at halftime.

UMass pushed its lead to as many as 27 in the second half before a Haley Greer 3-pointer sparked a 10-1 SDSU run to end the contest.

Paige Meyer scored 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting for the Jackrabbits. Vlastuin had nine points, all from long range, while Tori Nelson, Mesa Byom and Kallie Theisen chipped in seven points apiece.

Nelson grabbed five rebounds and Haleigh Timmer added four.

Selland made her first appearance of the season and contributed six points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 18 minutes.

The Minutemen had a 39-22 advantage in rebounding and 10-4 edge in steals. They were paced by Sydney Taylor’s 23 points.

NOTES

Paige Meyer has led the Jacks in scoring in three of six contests in her freshman season.

gave out a season-high four assists South Dakota State moves to 2-4 on the season. The last time the Jackrabbits started 2-4 was 2009-10.

State is 0-4 away from Frost Arena in 2021-22.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits move into the consolation bracket and will play No. 15/19 UCLA Saturday morning at 11 a.m.