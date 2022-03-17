BUFFALO, N.Y. (KELO) — The South Dakota State men’s basketball team takes to the court on Thursday in the NCAA tournament.

The Jackrabbits are the 13-seed in the Midwest Region. The team faces the 4-seed Providence Friars.

Tip-off is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. CT.

The South Dakota State Men are making their first NCAA Tournament Appearance in four years, and sixth overall appearance.

South Dakota State enters the tournament on a 21 game win streak, which is the longest active win streak in the country.

The Jackrabbits are 30-4 overall. Their 30 wins are both a school and Summit League record and are 1 win behind Arizona for the most in the country heading into the NCAA Tournament.

SDSU leads the nation in three-point field goal percentage, shooting at a 44.9% clip, which would be the best three-point field goal percentage by a team in 28 seasons.

Douglas Wilson leads the Jacks in scoring, averaging 16.5 points per game. Baylor Scheierman is 2nd in scoring, posting 16.2 points per contest, but leads SDSU in rebounding, assists and steals as well. Zeke Mayo ranks 3rd with 9.6 points per game, with Charlie Easley averaging 8 points per contest, and Alex Arians scoring 7.9 points per game.

Providence won the Big East Regular Season Title after going 14-3 in conference play, and enter Thursday’s matchup with a 25-5 overall record.

Nate Watson leads the Friars in scoring, averaging 13.8 points per game. Three other Friars average double figures with Al Durham scoring 13.4 ppg, Jared Bynum averaging 12.7 ppg, and A.J. Reeves at 10 ppg. Noah Horchler averages 9.6 points per game and leads the team is rebounding, grabbing 8.3 boards per contest.

KELOLAND Sports Director Sean Bower is with the team in Buffalo, New York. He will host a live blog of the action in this story.