South Dakota softball splits in Florida

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla.—South Dakota pitcher Sarah Lisko took a shutout into the seventh inning and tossed a four-hitter in helping the Coyotes beat Georgia State 3-1 Friday to wrap up play on day one of the Madeira Beach Invitational at R.O.C. Park.

Akron downed South Dakota 16-6 in six innings earlier in the day. The Coyotes moved to 3-4 on the season. They take on Southern Illinois (11 a.m. ET) and Purdue (1:30 p.m. ET) Saturday.

Lisko cruised right along until a crazy seventh inning. The Panthers (1-6) put the first two runners on before USD shortstop Lauren Eamiguel made a terrific play in the hole to get the lead runner at third base for the first out.

That brought up catcher Sofia Tunon with runners on first and second. Tunon drove a ball to right that fell just in front of the fielder and rolled to the wall. Tunon rounded second on her way to a triple, but the runner in front of her did not commit to home, leaving two runners standing on third base. Eamiguel tagged one of them for the second out. One pitch later and a ground ball to third base ended the game.

Lisko (2-0) struck out two and walked one. She faced two above the minimum. Second baseman Aleesia Sainz was 3-for-4 at the dish and Jordyn Pender and Dylan Underwood both drove in runs for the Coyote offense.

Akron (2-4) feasted on USD pitching in the first game. They hit five home runs off four different hurlers. Third baseman Sydney Jascoe belted a walk-off, three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to cap the onslaught. She was 3-for-5 with five RBIs. Center fielder Macky Mitchiner was 2-for-3 with five RBIs including a home run. The Zips out-hit the Coyotes 17-5.

Pender had an RBI single during a three-run third inning for South Dakota that gave the Coyotes a 3-2 lead. Lauren Wobken drew a bases-loaded walk in the same frame, and accomplished the same feat in the fifth inning. USD scored four of its six runs by drawing walks. The Zips walked nine in all, but the Coyotes left 10 stranded.

Pender and Skylar Arellano were both 2-for-4 against Akron. Courtney Wilson had USD’s other hit. Pender and Sainz both totaled three hits on the day.