South Dakota senior Ciara Duffy named Mid-Major Player of the Year

HOPEWELL, N.J.—South Dakota senior Ciara Duffy has been named the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop Stats on Tuesday.

This marks the latest postseason award to roll in for the women’s basketball senior. Duffy received honorable mention All-America recognition from the Associated Press, was named the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year and voted the Summit League Player of the Year. She is a three-time Academic All-American as well, garnering a spot on the first team for the second-straight season.

Duffy averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game this season. She graduates as the only player in program history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists.

Duffy wraps up her career third on USD’s career scoring charts with 1,793 points.

The Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award, in its inaugural season, is designed to recognize the nation’s best mid-major player in women’s basketball. The award is named for South Dakota basketball legend Becky Hammon, who became the first full-time coach in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. Hammon spent 16 years playing in the WNBA and her last eight with the San Antonio Stars, where her number was retired in 2016. She was a six-time WNBA All-Star.

Duffy and Hammon share the same hometown in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Duffy reached double-figures in 31 of 32 games this year. She tallied 10 games with more than 20 points. Duffy shot 50 percent from the field, 42.6 percent from 3-point range and 80.8 percent from the stripe. She ranked in the league’s top-10 for all three categories.

No. 17/11 South Dakota finished the season 30-2, went undefeated in the Summit League regular season with an average 32-point margin of victory, and captured the Summit League Tournament title. The Coyotes became the first team in Summit League history to run the table in the regular season and win the tournament.