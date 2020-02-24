South Dakota remains number 20 in AP Top 25

Live Now
NEW YORK—South Dakota women’s basketball remains No. 20 in this week’s Associated Press Poll released Monday.

No. 20 South Dakota (26-2, 15-0 Summit League) has clinched its second Summit League regular season title in three years. The Coyotes are one victory away from running the table, a feat that has only been done twice in The Summit League / Mid-Continent Conference history (South Dakota, 2017-18; Northern Illinois, 1993-94).

South Dakota natives Chloe Lamb and Ciara Duffy led the way with victories over North Dakota State and South Dakota State. Lamb scored 22 against the Jacks, while Duffy had 22 against the Bison. Senior forward Taylor Frederick joined them in double-figures for both games.

Senior guard Madison McKeever tied her career high of 19 points in Brookings. Junior center Hannah Sjerven tallied a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds against North Dakota State.

The Coyotes are No. 20 in the Associated Press poll for the second-straight week, the highest the program has ever ranked in the AP poll. The Coyotes have been ranked in the AP Top 25 for nine weeks this season, the second-most appearances by a Summit League team in a single season (South Dakota State, 10 weeks in 2008-09).

No. 20 South Dakota hosts North Dakota for Senior Day at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Tickets are available at GoYotes.com.

Associated Press Top 25

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (27)27-17471
2. Baylor (2)25-17132
3. Oregon (1)25-27003
4. Stanford24-36354
5. Louisville25-36245
6. UConn23-36056
7. Maryland23-45877
8. NC State23-352310
9. UCLA23-44938
10. Mississippi St.23-54479
11. Gonzaga27-241513
12. Texas A&M22-538716
13. Arizona22-537911
14. Northwestern24-334718
15. Kentucky20-633614
16. DePaul25-432412
17. Oregon St.20-827215
18. Iowa22-526019
19. Florida St.21-619817
20. South Dakota26-219220
21. Missouri St.23-316523
22. Indiana21-712724
23. Princeton21-18325
24. Arizona St.19-96021
25. TCU20-559

