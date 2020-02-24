South Dakota remains number 20 in AP Top 25

NEW YORK—South Dakota women’s basketball remains No. 20 in this week’s Associated Press Poll released Monday.

No. 20 South Dakota (26-2, 15-0 Summit League) has clinched its second Summit League regular season title in three years. The Coyotes are one victory away from running the table, a feat that has only been done twice in The Summit League / Mid-Continent Conference history (South Dakota, 2017-18; Northern Illinois, 1993-94).

South Dakota natives Chloe Lamb and Ciara Duffy led the way with victories over North Dakota State and South Dakota State. Lamb scored 22 against the Jacks, while Duffy had 22 against the Bison. Senior forward Taylor Frederick joined them in double-figures for both games.

Senior guard Madison McKeever tied her career high of 19 points in Brookings. Junior center Hannah Sjerven tallied a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds against North Dakota State.

The Coyotes are No. 20 in the Associated Press poll for the second-straight week, the highest the program has ever ranked in the AP poll. The Coyotes have been ranked in the AP Top 25 for nine weeks this season, the second-most appearances by a Summit League team in a single season (South Dakota State, 10 weeks in 2008-09).

No. 20 South Dakota hosts North Dakota for Senior Day at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Tickets are available at GoYotes.com.

Associated Press Top 25