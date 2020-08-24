South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Preseason Poll – August 24th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Prep Media volleyball preseason poll for the 2020 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, final 2019 record, points and final 2019 poll ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O’Gorman (10) 26-5 54 2
2. Washington 20-10 35 4
3. Lincoln 14-12 32 NR
4. Roosevelt 22-11 14 5
5. Watertown (1) 28-2 10 1
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central (12-11) 7; Huron (21-7) 6; R.C. Stevens (24-12) 5; Harrisburg (16-13) 2
CLASS A
1. Sioux Falls Christian (10) 30-8 54 1
2. Dakota Valley 33-4 43 3
3. Winner 27-6 27 5
4. Madison 25-9 20 NR
5. McCook Central/Montrose 25-5 9 4
RECEIVING VOTES: Miller (1 first place vote, 34-3) 5; St. Thomas More (32-6) 2; R.C. Christian (30-8) 2; Groton (26-10) 2; Hill City (28-4) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (11) 42-0 55 1
2. Faulkton Area 24-6 39 2
3. Warner 29-10 33 RV
4. Chester Area 26-8 23 4
5. Ethan 28-8 8 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Faith (32-5) 5; Burke (33-7) 1; Elkton-Lake Benton (24-8) 1