Live Now
Dorian tracking toward Florida

South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll – September 3rd

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-sports-generic-volleyball_1529437995484.jpg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 3, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

Class AA
1. Watertown (15) 5-0 83 4
2. O’Gorman 4-1 51 3
3. S.F. Washington (2) 4-1 50 1
4. Brandon Valley 4-2 20 RV
5. Aberdeen Central 2-0 19 RV
Receiving Votes: Huron (4-1) 17, R.C. Stevens (1-1) 15

Class A
1. S.F. Christian (17) 3-1 85 1
2. Miller 1-0 64 2
3. McCook Central-Montrose 4-1 48 3
4. Elk Point-Jefferson 1-0 29 4
5. Parker 2-0 21 5
Receiving Votes: Dakota Valley (1-0) 6, Winner (1-1) 1, Aberdeen Roncalli (1-1) 1

Class B
1. Northwestern (16) 7-0 84 1
2. Warner (1) 0-0 63 2
3. Chester Area 2-0 55 3
4. Faulkton Area 1-0 32 4
5. Faith 1-0 19 5
Receiving Votes: Burke (1-0) 1, Philip (1-0) 1

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss