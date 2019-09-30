South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – September 30th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Crosstown rivals are meeting on the high school volleyball court Tuesday night and the four Sioux Falls teams are adding fuel to the rivalries. On top of playing on the court, there will also be an off court competition that is set to benefit Feeding South Dakota.

The event is set and local volleyball players and their supporters are hoping to spike hunger Tuesday night. Washington Senior Gabby Reck thinks it's a great idea to give back.