South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – September 28th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 28, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O’Gorman (16) 13-0 80 1
2. Washington 7-3 50 2
3. Aberdeen Central 7-1 48 3
4. Huron 7-2 41 4
5. Watertown 6-2 21 5
CLASS A
1. Sioux Falls Christian (16) 14-0 80 1
2. Dakota Valley 9-4 59 2
3. Rapid City Christian 14-0 43 4
4. Madison 7-2 28 5
5. Winner 9-3 15 3
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Garretson (11-1) 12; Parker (10-5) 2; Mobridge-Pollock (10-1) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (16) 13-1 80 1
2. Warner 8-1 62 2
3. Faulkton Area 8-1 46 3
4. Chester Area 10-2 33 4
5. Bridgewater-Emery 12-1 14 5
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Deubrook Area (9-0) 4; Colman-Egan (10-2) 1