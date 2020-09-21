South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – September 21st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Sept. 21, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O’Gorman (13) 7-0 65 1
2. Washington 7-2 45 t3
3. Aberdeen Central 6-1 34 2
4. Huron 6-2 32 5
5. Watertown 6-2 19 t3
CLASS A
1. Sioux Falls Christian (13) 12-0 65 1
2. Dakota Valley 7-0 52 2
3. Winner 7-0 38 3
4. R.C. Christian 10-0 21 4
5. Madison 6-2 13 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Parker (9-0) 3, Garretson (8-1) 1, Mobridge-Pollock (9-0) 1, Florence-Henry (8-0) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (13) 8-0 65 1
2. Warner 7-1 50 2
3. Faulkton Area 6-1 38 3
4. Chester Area 8-1 22 4
5. Bridgewater-Emery 10-0 16 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Ethan (3-5) 2, Colman-Egan (6-0) 2