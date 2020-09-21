South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – September 21st

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Broncos star receiver Courtland Sutton will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left ACL in Denver's 26-21 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Broncos hadn't publicly addressed Sutton's status, said an MRI on Monday confirmed fears the Pro Bowl receiver suffered a significant injury that would sideline him for the remainder of 2020.