South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – September 16th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 16 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA1. Brandon Valley (15) 2-1 117 22. SF O’Gorman (7) 2-1 106 33. SF Roosevelt 2-1 77 14. Harrisburg (5) 3-0 68 45. SF Lincoln 2-1 31 RVReceiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 4, Rapid City Stevens 2