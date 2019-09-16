Closings & Delays
South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – September 16th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 16, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

Class AA
1. Watertown (10) 8-1 80 t1
2. O’Gorman (6) 8-1 75 t1
3. S.F. Washington (2) 6-2 53 3
4. Aberdeen Central 5-0 39 4
5. Brandon Valley 7-2 21 5
Receiving Votes: R.C. Stevens (6-3) 2

Class A
1. S.F. Christian (14) 7-6 81 1
2. Miller (4) 4-0 74 2
3. Dakota Valley 7-1 56 4
4. McCook Central/Montrose 9-2 36 5
5. Hill City 8-0 9 RV
Receiving Votes: Parker (5-2) 7, Elk Point-Jefferson (4-1) 5, Groton (5-0) 1, Wagner (5-2) 1

Class B
1. Northwestern (18) 10-0 90 1
2. Faulkton Area 9-1 59 3
3. Chester Area 5-2 49 4
4. Burke 9-1 36 RV
5. Warner 4-5 12 2
Receiving Votes: Kadoka Area (8-0) 11, Faith (7-2) 10, Ipswich (8-1) 3

