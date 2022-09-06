If you’re looking to purchase a volleyball, consider its durability, bounce quality and air stability.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the Week of Sept. 5, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. O’Gorman (17) 3-0 85 1

2. Harrisburg 7-0 67 3

3. S.F. Jefferson 2-0 39 4

4. Pierre 5-0 31 5

5. S.F. Washington 1-1 23 2

RECEIVING VOTES: Huron (6-0) 9, S.F. Roosevelt (1-3) 1

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (17) 6-0 85 1

2. Dakota Valley 3-0 68 2

3. Wagner 6-1 48 3

4. R.C. Christian 9-3 17 4

5. Canton 8-0 14 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (5-0) 13, Hamlin (3-0) 5, Garretson (5-2) 2, Elkton-Lake Benton (2-0) 1, Florence-Henry (4-0) 1, Baltic (6-1) 1

CLASS B

1. Warner (17) 8-0 85 1

2. Northwestern 5-2 65 2

3. Chester Area 5-2 50 3

4. Wolsey-Wessington 2-2 22 4

5. Burke 6-0 20 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (2-1) 10, Faulkton Area (3-0) 3