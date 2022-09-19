SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here is the South Dakota Media high school volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 19, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

O’Gorman (17) 4-0 85 1 Harrisburg 10-0 68 2 S.F. Washington 5-1 51 4 Huron 8-1 26 5 S.F. Jefferson5-1 20 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (8-2) 4; S.F. Lincoln (7-4) 1

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (17) 10-0 85 1 Dakota Valley 8-2 67 2 Platte-Geddes 8-0 30 3 Canton 10-1 23 4 Wagner 14-2 19 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (15-3) 16; Hamlin (10-0) 8; Miller (11-1) 5; Elkton-Lake Benton (9-2) 2

CLASS B

Warner (17) 15-1 85 1 Northwestern 10-5 56 2 Chester Area 10-3 48 3 Burke 10-2 42 4 Wolsey-Wessington 8-2 21 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Newell (11-0) 2; Tripp-Delmont-Armour (6-0) 1