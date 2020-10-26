South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – October 26th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Oct. 26, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O’Gorman (12) 18-0 60 1
2. S.F. Washington 13-3 48 2
3. Huron 12-4 35 3
4. Watertown 16-3 24 4
5. Brandon Valley 15-4 13 5
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (12) 22-1 60 1
2. Dakota Valley 12-3 48 2
3. Madison 13-4 27 3
4. Hill City 23-2 24 4
5. Winner 19-4 15 5
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (24-4) 3; Parker (14-7) 2; Garretson (16-3) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (12) 22-1 60 1
2. Warner 17-1 47 2
3. Chester Area 17-2 37 3
4. Bridgewater-Emery 17-2 18 4
T5. Faulkton Area 12-5 8 5
T5. Colman-Egan 19-3 8 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Hitchcock-Tulare (14-4) 1; Elkton-Lake Benton (18-4) 1