South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – October 21st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 21, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. Watertown (15) 16-1 75 1
2. O’Gorman 16-4 60 2
3. Huron 13-5 30 3
4. S.F. Roosevelt 15-8 25 4
5. S.F. Washington 15-7 22 5
Receiving Votes: Aberdeen Central (11-7) 6, R.C. Stevens (16-8) 4, S.F. Lincoln (10-7) 3
Class A
1. S.F. Christian (8) 23-8 64 3
2. Miller (5) 26-2 58 2
3. Dakota Valley (2) 27-3 57 1
4. McCook Central-Montrose 19-3 29 4
5. Winner 17-4 9 RV
Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More (28-5) 5, Hill City (25-3) 2, Madison (18-8) 1
Class B
1. Northwestern (15) 32-0 75 1
2. Faulkton Area 17-4 41 2
3. Faith 22-3 40 3
4. Chester Area 19-7 37 4
5. Ethan 21-5 15 5
Receiving Votes: Kadoka Area (25-3) 7, Castlewood (20-3) 4, Warner (18-9) 4, Burke (22-4) 2