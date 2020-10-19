South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – October 19th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Oct. 19, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA
1. O’Gorman (12) 16-0 60 1
2. Washington 11-3 47 2
3. Huron 11-3 32 3
4. Watertown 11-2 29 4
5. Brandon Valley 10-3 12 5

CLASS A
1. Sioux Falls Christian (12) 22-0 60 1
2. Dakota Valley 11-3 48 2
3T. Madison 11-4 26 3
3T. Hill City 22-2 26 4
5. Winner 13-4 16 5
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (22-4) 2; Parker (12-7) 1; Aberdeen Roncalli (15-3) 1

CLASS B
1. Northwestern (12) 20-1 60 1
2. Warner 15-1 47 2
3. Chester Area 16-2 37 3
4. Bridgewater-Emery 16-2 14 RV
5. Faulkton Area 11-5 12 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (16-3) 7; Hitchcock-Tulare (12-3) 2; Elkton-Lake Benton (17-4) 1

