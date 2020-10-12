South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – October 12th

SEATTLE (AP) - Russell Wilson capped a 94-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf on fourth-and-goal with 15 seconds left, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-26.

Seattle improved to 5-0 for the first time in franchise history with Wilson providing some more prime-time magic and yet another late-game comeback. Wilson finished 20 of 32 for 217 yards and three touchdowns.