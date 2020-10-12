South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – October 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 12, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O’Gorman (14) 15-0 70 1
2. Washington 10-3 53 2
3. Huron 9-3 39 3
4. Watertown 9-2 32 4
5. Brandon Valley 9-3 14 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central (11-5) 2
CLASS A
1. Sioux Falls Christian (14) 19-0 70 1
2. Dakota Valley 9-3 55 2
3. Madison 10-2 40 4
4. Hill City 18-1 22 RV
5. Winner 11-3 15 5
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (18-2) 6; Parker (12-7) 1; Garretson (13-3) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (14) 16-1 70 1
2. Warner 12-1 55 2
3. Chester Area 15-2 41 4
4. Ipswich 16-2 22 NR
5. Faulkton Area 10-4 9 3
RECEIVING VOTES: Bridgewater-Emery (14-2) 7; Colman-Egan (13-3) 3; Elkton-Lake Benton (14-3) 3