SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This is the final South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the 2022 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parentheses, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

Harrisburg (8) 21-3 50 3 O’Gorman (2)22-4 46 1 S.F. Washington (1) 22-4 36 2 S.F. Jefferson20-6 22 4 Pierre 15-4 8 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Lincoln (17-10) 3

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (11) 27-5 55 1 Dakota Valley 23-7 44 2 Canton 21-4 21 4 Wagner 28-3 19 3 Miller 29-2 18 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Elkton-Lake Benton (27-3) 8

CLASS B

Warner (11) 31-2 55 1 Burke 28-4 40 3 Chester Area 23-5 37 2 Northwestern 24-8 21 4 Wolsey-Wessington 25-4 10 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Tripp-Delmont-Armour (23-4)