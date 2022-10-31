SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This is the final South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the 2022 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parentheses, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
- Harrisburg (8) 21-3 50 3
- O’Gorman (2)22-4 46 1
- S.F. Washington (1) 22-4 36 2
- S.F. Jefferson20-6 22 4
- Pierre 15-4 8 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Lincoln (17-10) 3
CLASS A
- S.F. Christian (11) 27-5 55 1
- Dakota Valley 23-7 44 2
- Canton 21-4 21 4
- Wagner 28-3 19 3
- Miller 29-2 18 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Elkton-Lake Benton (27-3) 8
CLASS B
- Warner (11) 31-2 55 1
- Burke 28-4 40 3
- Chester Area 23-5 37 2
- Northwestern 24-8 21 4
- Wolsey-Wessington 25-4 10 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Tripp-Delmont-Armour (23-4)