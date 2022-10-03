SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 3, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

S.F. Washington (8) 8-1 64 1 O’Gorman (6)11-3 61 2 Harrisburg 12-2 43 3 S.F. Jefferson7-3 24 5 S.F. Lincoln 11-4 17 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Huron (12-5) 1

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (14) 15-4 70 1 Dakota Valley 13-5 55 2 Wagner 18-2 37 3 Canton 14-1 23 4 Platte-Geddes 15-4 11 5

RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (20-5) 7

Elkton-Lake Benton (17-2) 5

Miller (19-2) 2

CLASS B