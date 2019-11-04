South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – November 4th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the final South Dakota prep media volleyball poll for the 2019 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. Watertown (16) 23-1 80 1
2. O’Gorman 20-4 64 2
3. Huron 15-6 47 3
4. S.F. Washington 16-8 26 4
5. S.F. Roosevelt 16-10 23 5
Class A
1. S.F. Christian (11) 24-9 71 1
2. Miller (5) 30-2 64 2
3. Dakota Valley 27-3 54 3
4. McCook Central-Montrose 22-3 33 4
5. Winner 24-4 10 5
Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More (30-5) 7, Hill City (27-3) 1
Class B
1. Northwestern (16) 35-0 80 1
2. Faulkton Area 19-5 54 2
3. Faith 27-3 42 3
4. Chester Area 21-7 31 4
5. Ethan 24-6 18 5
Receiving Votes: Warner (24-9) 8, Castlewood (22-4) 7