South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – November 4th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Sanford Pentagon will be in the national spotlight a few times this week as it hosts major Division I college basketball.

The Wisconsin men take on 20th-ranked St. Mary's on Tuesday night. This Saturday, Minnesota will face Oklahoma. Matt Ditmanson with the Sanford Sports Complex says his staff has been rolling out the red carpet for the teams. The court will also look a bit different. That's because there's a new three-point line this year for men's Division I.