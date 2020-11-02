South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – November 2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the final South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the 2020 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (12) 19-0 60 1
2. S.F. Washington 13-4 48 2
3. Huron 13-4 35 3
4. Watertown 18-3 25 4
5. Brandon Valley 15-6 12 5
Class A
1. S.F. Christian (12) 23-1 60 1
2. Madison 14-4 43 3
3. Dakota Valley 13-5 35 2
4. Hill City 24-2 23 4
5. Winner 20-4 14 5
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (26-4) 3, Parker (16-7) 2
Class B
1. Northwestern (12) 23-1 60 1
2. Warner 19-1 47 2
3. Chester Area 18-2 37 3
4. Bridgewater-Emery 18-2 21 4
T5. Colman-Egan 21-3 6 T5
T5. Faulkton Area 15-5 6 T5
RECEIVING VOTES: Hitchcock-Tulare (15-4) 2, Elkton-Lake Benton (19-4) 1