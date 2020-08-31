South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – August 31st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Aug. 31, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O’Gorman (12) 1-0 64 1
2. Watertown (1) 2-0 45 5
3. Aberdeen Cent. 2-0 30 RV
4. Huron 2-0 26 RV
5. S.F. Washington 1-1 19 2
Receiving Votes: Harrisburg (1-0) 10; S.F. Lincoln (0-2) 1
CLASS A
1. Sioux Falls Christian (13) 2-0 65 1
2. Dakota Valley 1-0 52 2
3. Winner 1-0 37 3
4. Madison 2-0 26 4
5. Rapid City Christian 5-0 12 RV
Receiving Votes: McCook Central-Montrose (1-1) 1; Miller (0-0) 1; Garretson (3-0) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (13) 2-0 65 1
2. Faulkton Area 1-0 47 2
3. Warner 1-0 42 3
4. Chester Area 2-0 28 4
5. Faith 1-0 7 RV
Receiving Votes: Ethan (0-1) 2; Bridgewater-Emery (2-0) 2; Elkton-Lake Benton (0-0) 1; Langford Area (1-0) 1