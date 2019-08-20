South Dakota prep media volleyball poll – August 19th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media preseason volleyball poll for the 2019 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis and points.
CLASS AA
1. S.F. Washington (6) 55
2. R.C. Stevens (4) 49
3. O’Gorman (3) 44
4. Watertown (1) 37
5. Mitchell 7
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Brandon Valley 5, Huron 4, Harrisburg 3, S.F. Roosevelt 3, Brookings 2, Aberdeen Central 1
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (12) 68
2. Miller (1) 50
3. McCook Central-Montrose (1) 34
4. Elk Point-Jefferson 13
5. Parker 10
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: St. Thomas More 6, Winner 6, Aberdeen Roncalli 4, Dakota Valley 4, Wagner 4, Madison 3, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 2, R.C. Christian 2, Tea Area 2, Clark-Willow Lake 1, Mobridge-Pollock 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (6) 62
2. Warner (8) 59
3. Chester Area 35
4. Faulkton Area 20
5. Faith 14
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Ethan 10, Burke 6, Kimball-White Lake 2, Sully Buttes 1