SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Aug. 30, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. O’Gorman (14) 2-0 70 1

2. S.F. Washington 1-0 56 2

3. Harrisburg 5-0 39 4

4. S.F. Jefferson1-0 21 5

5. Pierre 3-0 17 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Huron (4-0) 5, S.F. Lincoln (3-2) 1, Watertown (3-2) 1

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (14) 5-0 70 1

2. Dakota Valley 1-0 56 2

3. Wagner 4-1 29 3

4. R.C. Christian 5-0 23 5

5. Garretson 5-1 16 4

RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (3-0) 10, Canton (6-0) 3, Elkton-Lake Benton (1-0) 2, Hamlin (1-0) 1

CLASS B

1. Warner (14) 5-0 70 1

2. Northwestern 4-2 48 4

3. Chester Area 4-2 40 3

4. Wolsey-Wessington 1-1 22 5

5. Colman-Egan 1-1 18 2

RECEIVING VOTES: Burke (1-0) 10, Faulkton Area (1-0) 1, Castlewood (3-0) 1