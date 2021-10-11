South Dakota Prep Media football poll – Oct. 11

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 11 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. 

Class 11AAA

1. Harrisburg (20)                   7-0       108      1

2. Brandon Valley (2)  7-0       90        2

3. Lincoln                                5-2       59        3

4. Jefferson                             4-3       37        5

5. Roosevelt                            3-4       28        RV

Receiving votes: Washington 7, O’Gorman 1. 

Class 11AA

1. Tea Area (19)                     7-0       107      1

2. Pierre (3)                             6-1       90        2

3. Brookings                            5-2       65        3

4. Yankton                               4-3       44        4

5. Watertown                           3-4       23        5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 1. 

Class 11A

1. Madison (22)                       7-0       110      1

2. Canton                                6-1       88        2

3. Vermillion                            5-2       66        4

4. West Central                       4-3       42        3

5. Dell Rapids                         4-3       19        5

Receiving votes: Milbank 3, Lennox 1, Sioux Falls Christian 1. 

Class 11B

1. Winner (22)                         8-0      110      1

2. Sioux Valley                         6-1       84        2

3. Groton Area                        6-1      52        3

4. Elk Point-Jefferson              5-2       42        5

5. McCook Cent./Montrose    5-2       15        RV

Receiving votes: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 14, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 6, Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6, St. Thomas More 1.  

Class 9AA

1. Hanson (22)                        7-0       110      1

2. Parkston                              5-2       69        3

3. Chester Area                       5-2       51        4

4. Florence/Henry                   7-1       32        5

5. Platte-Geddes                     5-2       25        2

Receiving votes: Ipswich 14, Timber Lake 11, Hamlin 8, Lyman 5, Garretson 4, Canistota/Freeman 1. 

Class 9A

1. De Smet (18)                      7-0       102      1

2. Howard (2)                          7-0       85        2

3. Herreid/Selby Area (1) 8-0  69       3

4. Wall (1)                               7-0       49        4

5. Wolsey-Wessington            5-2       24        5

Receiving votes: Warner 1.  

Class 9B

1. Avon (22)                            7-0       110      1

2. Gayville-Volin                      5-1       77        2

3. Faulkton Area                     6-2       73        4

4. Potter County                      6-2       40        3

5. Hitchcock-Tulare                6-2       25        5

Receiving votes: Harding County/Bison 3, Dell Rapids St. Mary 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 