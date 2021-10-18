South Dakota Prep Media High School Football Poll – October 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 18 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. 

CLASS 11AAA

  1. Harrisburg (20) 8-0 108 1
  2. Brandon Valley (2) 8-0 90 2
  3. Roosevelt 4-4 59 5
  4. Lincoln 5-3 37 3
  5. Jefferson 4-4 22 4

Receiving Votes: Washington 12, O’Gorman 2.

CLASS 11AA

  1. Tea Area (18) 8-0 106 1
  2. Pierre (4) 7-1 91 2
  3. Brookings 6-2 67 3
  4. Yankton 4-4 43 4
  5. Watertown 3-5 13 5

Receiving Votes: Aberdeen Central 9, Mitchell 1.

CLASS 11A

  1. Madison (22) 8-0 110 1
  2. Canton 7-1 88 2
  3. Dell Rapids  5-3 46 5
  4. Vermillion 5-3 41 3
  5. West Central 4-4 19 4

Receiving Votes: Tri-Valley 12, Lennox 8, Milbank 6.

CLASS 11B

  1. Winner (22) 8-0 110 1
  2. Sioux Valley 7-1 87 2
  3. Groton Area 7-1 52 3
  4. Elk Point-Jefferson 6-2 40 4
  5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-1 19 RV

Receiving Votes: McCook Central/Montrose 18, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 1.

CLASS 9AA

  1. Hanson (15) 7-1 98 1
  2. Parkston (7) 6-2 86 2
  3. Chester Area 6-2 62 3
  4. Florence/Henry 7-1 32 4
  5. Platte-Geddes 6-2 17 5

Receiving Votes: Ipswich 16, Lyman 8, Timber Lake 8, Canistota/Freeman 3.

CLASS 9A

T1. De Smet (12) 8-0 94 1
T1. Howard (7) 8-0 94 2
3. Herreid/Selby Area (2) 9-0 71 3
4. Wall (1) 8-0 46 4
5. Wolsey-Wessington 5-3 13 5

Receiving Votes: Warner 12.

CLASS 9B

  1. Avon (22) 8-0 110 1
  2. Faulkton Area 6-2 83 3
  3. Potter County 7-2 65 4
  4. Gayville-Volin 5-2 40 2
  5. Hitchcock-Tulare 6-3 27 5

Receiving Votes: Harding County/Bison 4, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.

Note: This is the final edition of the rankings for Class 11B and the nine-man classes. The Oct. 25 poll will feature the final rankings in the 11AAA, 11AA and 11A classes.

