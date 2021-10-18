South Dakota Prep Media High School Football Poll – October 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 18 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
CLASS 11AAA
- Harrisburg (20) 8-0 108 1
- Brandon Valley (2) 8-0 90 2
- Roosevelt 4-4 59 5
- Lincoln 5-3 37 3
- Jefferson 4-4 22 4
Receiving Votes: Washington 12, O’Gorman 2.
CLASS 11AA
- Tea Area (18) 8-0 106 1
- Pierre (4) 7-1 91 2
- Brookings 6-2 67 3
- Yankton 4-4 43 4
- Watertown 3-5 13 5
Receiving Votes: Aberdeen Central 9, Mitchell 1.
CLASS 11A
- Madison (22) 8-0 110 1
- Canton 7-1 88 2
- Dell Rapids 5-3 46 5
- Vermillion 5-3 41 3
- West Central 4-4 19 4
Receiving Votes: Tri-Valley 12, Lennox 8, Milbank 6.
CLASS 11B
- Winner (22) 8-0 110 1
- Sioux Valley 7-1 87 2
- Groton Area 7-1 52 3
- Elk Point-Jefferson 6-2 40 4
- Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-1 19 RV
Receiving Votes: McCook Central/Montrose 18, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 1.
CLASS 9AA
- Hanson (15) 7-1 98 1
- Parkston (7) 6-2 86 2
- Chester Area 6-2 62 3
- Florence/Henry 7-1 32 4
- Platte-Geddes 6-2 17 5
Receiving Votes: Ipswich 16, Lyman 8, Timber Lake 8, Canistota/Freeman 3.
CLASS 9A
T1. De Smet (12) 8-0 94 1
T1. Howard (7) 8-0 94 2
3. Herreid/Selby Area (2) 9-0 71 3
4. Wall (1) 8-0 46 4
5. Wolsey-Wessington 5-3 13 5
Receiving Votes: Warner 12.
CLASS 9B
- Avon (22) 8-0 110 1
- Faulkton Area 6-2 83 3
- Potter County 7-2 65 4
- Gayville-Volin 5-2 40 2
- Hitchcock-Tulare 6-3 27 5
Receiving Votes: Harding County/Bison 4, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.
Note: This is the final edition of the rankings for Class 11B and the nine-man classes. The Oct. 25 poll will feature the final rankings in the 11AAA, 11AA and 11A classes.