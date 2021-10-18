South Dakota Prep Media High School Football Poll – October 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Last week's big storm in western and northern KELOLAND left a large swath of moisture in KELOLAND and now, another opportunity for fall precipitation is back.

The past 30 days have been very wet compared to normal in the majority of western and northern KELOLAND. The numbers are 300% above normal. 2-4 inches of precipitation has been very common.