South Dakota Prep Media High School Football Poll – August 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A Sioux Falls woman was living her life when she felt something strange. She remembers falling to the ground while brushing her teeth, then waking up in the hospital. Connie Stout is a stroke survivor. Connie showed up at The Vandemark building at Sanford Hospital on Monday for another day of physical therapy.

Just 4 weeks ago she was in the hospital emergency room.